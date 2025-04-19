Mariner LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $74.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.