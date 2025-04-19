Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

