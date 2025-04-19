Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $219.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

