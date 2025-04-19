Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after acquiring an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after acquiring an additional 318,007 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.24 and a 200-day moving average of $497.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.93.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

