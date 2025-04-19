Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 120,273 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120,273 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,879,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,395,000 after buying an additional 714,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.