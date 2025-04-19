Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Short Interest Up 84.7% in March

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Lakeshore Biopharma Price Performance

LSB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 29,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,980. Lakeshore Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeshore Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $803,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

