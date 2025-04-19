Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 862.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,993 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KURA opened at $5.90 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

