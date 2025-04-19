KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $468,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 143,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $634.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $695.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.92. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.