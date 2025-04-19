Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 1.7% increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Kinder Morgan has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 83.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.