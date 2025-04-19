Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 26.7% increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of KPELF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

