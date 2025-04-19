Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 26.7% increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of KPELF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.
About Keppel
