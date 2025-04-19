Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

