Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $280.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $210.71 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $174.08 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average is $259.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 214,087 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

