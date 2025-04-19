Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

