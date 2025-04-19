Jump Financial LLC Purchases 13,362 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PG&E by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCG opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.