Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $989.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.