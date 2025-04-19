JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Price Target to $20.00

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,793,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,526,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

