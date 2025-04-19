iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,513,000 after acquiring an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

