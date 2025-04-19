iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

