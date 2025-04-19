iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

