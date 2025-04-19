iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 29,282.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.