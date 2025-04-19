iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.69% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCHI opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

