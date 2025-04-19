iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

