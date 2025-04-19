iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,312,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $528.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.16. The firm has a market cap of $544.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

