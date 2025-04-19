Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 642,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 104,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,513 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

