Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.57 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
