Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Position Reduced by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.