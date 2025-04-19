Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $482.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54,010.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,999,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,979 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $313,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.81.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.