Insider Selling: Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Sells 101,200 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 101,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,963.48.
Douglas John Bowlby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Douglas John Bowlby sold 30,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$31,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Douglas John Bowlby sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$104,200.00.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
About Aris Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.