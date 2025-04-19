Insider Selling: Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Director Sells 101,200 Shares of Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas John Bowlby sold 101,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,963.48.

Douglas John Bowlby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aris Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Douglas John Bowlby sold 30,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$31,500.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Douglas John Bowlby sold 20,000 shares of Aris Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$104,200.00.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

About Aris Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.