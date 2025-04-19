IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stake Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBEX. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,922.50. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $246,503.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,042 shares in the company, valued at $579,286.26. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,213 shares of company stock worth $4,414,121 in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $23.35 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

