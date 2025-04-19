Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Humana has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $264.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

