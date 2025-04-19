Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 62,109 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

