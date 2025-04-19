Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMM. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

