Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 926,510 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 285,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RA opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -1,281.82%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.