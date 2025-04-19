Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $143.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

