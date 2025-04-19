Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BITB stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.