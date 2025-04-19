Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 75.6% in March

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,524,600 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 1,437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
