Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 3.0 %

LANDO stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

