Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $556.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 106.59% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.