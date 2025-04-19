GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $561.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $619.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.41. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

