Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 45.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 45.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,006,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average daily volume of 77,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

