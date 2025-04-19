Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 45.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 45.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,006,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average session volume of 77,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.
Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.
