General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.41% of General Motors worth $749,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $44.55 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

