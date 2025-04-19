Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $678.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

