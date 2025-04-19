Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,529,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

