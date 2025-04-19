Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Position Reduced by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.31. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

