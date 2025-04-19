Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 408,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 285,465 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $9,198,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Forward Air by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

