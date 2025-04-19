Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.
Several research firms have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Air
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
Forward Air Price Performance
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.