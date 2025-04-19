Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 895 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $293.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.08 and a 200-day moving average of $363.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.64.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

