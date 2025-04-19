Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

