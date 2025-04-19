Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 371 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $161.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.