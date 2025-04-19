First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter.

FICS opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

