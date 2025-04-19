Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $22.50 at UBS Group

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

NYSE:FOA opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

